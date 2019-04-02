Justices Won't Hear Comanche Protest Of Chickasaw Casino

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear the Comanche Nation's challenge to a Chickasaw Nation casino, leaving in place a Tenth Circuit ruling that rejected the Comanches' bid to stall the casino opening. The high court's denial came after the government on May 2 waived its right to file a response to the Comanche Nation's petition, which had argued that the U.S. Department of the Interior has misapplied the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's exception for former reservations in Oklahoma. The Comanches' petition said that by misapplying the federal statute, the DOI has allowed for two-thirds of the state's land...

