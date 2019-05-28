2 Firms Steer Zynga's $600M HQ Sale To Beacon, Leaseback

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Social game developer Zynga on Tuesday said it will sell its San Francisco headquarters to an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners in a $600 million deal and subsequently lease back some of the space, with Reuben Junius & Rose and Orrick steering the buyer and seller, respectively. Zynga Inc. said the sale and leaseback deal will give the entertainment company 185,000 square feet of space in the building, which it has owned in full since 2012. The agreement with Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners LLC will also see the buyer take control of any preexisting leases Zynga currently has with third parties...

