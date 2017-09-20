Starbucks 'Blindsided' Manager After Back Surgery, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (May 29, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A former Starbucks district manager who claims the coffee giant violated disability discrimination laws by firing her after her back surgery told a California federal jury Wednesday that she was "blindsided" when her work ethic was suddenly questioned after she made a single mistake on the job. In June 2014, while working as a district manager of licensed Starbucks stores spread out in the areas of Santa Monica and Orange County, Erica Hernandez had to undergo emergency back surgery for a herniated disc and was put on medical leave for about four months while she recovered, according to her complaint....

