Blue Cross' Antitrust Suit Belongs In NJ, Janssen Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield should have to pursue its claims that Janssen Biotech used "sham" patent infringement litigation to delay generic competition to prostate cancer drug Zytiga in front of the same federal judge who oversaw the patent lawsuit, the drugmaker has argued. Janssen wants to transfer a proposed antitrust class action filed by Blue Cross' Louisiana unit, known as Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Co., to New Jersey from Virginia, where it was filed. Janssen said on Friday that most potential witnesses and claims trace to the Garden State, especially because it was in New Jersey that Janssen brought a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS