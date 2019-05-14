Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

$13.2M Solar Award Against Italy Under Scrutiny In Sweden

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Swedish court has suspended enforcement of an €11.9 million ($13.25 million) award issued to three renewable energy investors following a dispute with Italy over the dialing back of certain renewable energy subsidies, while it weighs whether the award should be nixed.

Italy told a New York federal court overseeing a bid to enforce the award by Danish renewable energy firm Athena Investments A/S and two Luxembourg investors that the U.S. litigation should be placed on hold while the Svea Court of Appeal considers Italy's challenge to the award.

The country said in its May 24 letter to U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 14, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular