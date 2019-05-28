J&J's 2nd Mistrial Bid 'Ridiculous,' Calif. Judge Says

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (May 28, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California judge denied Johnson & Johnson’s second bid for a mistrial Tuesday in a lawsuit over claims that asbestos in its talcum baby powder products caused a dying woman’s cancer, saying he properly blocked a J&J executive from offering hearsay testimony and J&J arguing otherwise is “ridiculous." During a hearing in Oakland, California, J&J’s counsel, Troy McMahan of King & Spalding LLP, argued that the judge should declare a mistrial. He said last week Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrongly barred J&J’s former head of product safety, toxicologist John Hopkins, from offering testimony on corporate internal documents that defense counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS