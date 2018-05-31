Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Questions Builder's Delay In Notifying Insurer Of Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday pushed Deerfield Construction Inc. to explain why it didn't tell its excess insurance company about a lawsuit over a 2008 car crash caused by one of its employees until "the eleventh and a half hour."

Chief Judge Diane P. Wood said during oral arguments that Landmark American Insurance Co. had a "straightforward" policy and that an ordinary reader would see the filing of a lawsuit as a triggering event that should prompt notification. Instead, the company wasn't aware of the suit until 2014, because Deerfield relied too heavily on its insurance consultant, Laurus Strategies, to notify...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

May 31, 2018

