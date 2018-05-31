7th Circ. Questions Builder's Delay In Notifying Insurer Of Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday pushed Deerfield Construction Inc. to explain why it didn't tell its excess insurance company about a lawsuit over a 2008 car crash caused by one of its employees until "the eleventh and a half hour." Chief Judge Diane P. Wood said during oral arguments that Landmark American Insurance Co. had a "straightforward" policy and that an ordinary reader would see the filing of a lawsuit as a triggering event that should prompt notification. Instead, the company wasn't aware of the suit until 2014, because Deerfield relied too heavily on its insurance consultant, Laurus Strategies, to notify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS