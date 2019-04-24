Atty's Evasions In Biometric Case 'Unethical,' 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said Tuesday an Illinois attorney representing United Airlines Inc. baggage handlers in a biometric privacy case was unethically sidestepping the panel's question regarding its subject matter jurisdiction after a district court sent the case back to state court. During oral argument, U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook grew increasingly frustrated with Paul Geske of McGuire Law PC when Geske would not directly answer whether the baggage handlers he represents have suffered a concrete injury that would give them Article III standing to pursue their Biometric Information Privacy Act claims in federal court. "I have never seen a lawyer flatly refuse to...

