Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

And Now A Word From The Panel: Why Not Just Arbitrate?

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Welcome to the latest installment of And Now a Word From the Panel, a column which “rides the circuit” with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as it meets on a bimonthly basis at venues around the country.

As the panel heads to the "Big Easy" (New Orleans) — the home court of the panel chair (Judge Sarah Vance) — for its May 30 hearing session, the panel’s docket has picked up the pace from a relatively sluggish opening to 2019. The panel will now consider seven new MDL petitions, bringing to 17 the total number of MDL motions considered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular