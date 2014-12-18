Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Exchanges Can't Kill Revived 'Flash Boys'-Inspired Suits

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Tuesday said that a consolidated group of class actions accusing major U.S. stock exchanges of misleading investors about how they catered to high-frequency trading firms have shown enough factual evidence to survive a dismissal bid.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said that while the investors may face an "uphill battle" in proving harm, their claims — which were inspired by the Michael Lewis best-seller "Flash Boys" and revived at the Second Circuit — check all the boxes necessary to defeat a dismissal bid from seven major exchanges, including Bats Global Markets Inc. and the Nasdaq...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

December 18, 2014

