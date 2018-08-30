Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chippewa Tribe Seeks Win In Mich. Land Trust Fight

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians has urged a D.C. federal judge to favor its claim that the U.S. Department of the Interior wrongly refused to take Michigan land into trust for the tribe, arguing that the department overreached its authority by denying the tribe's right to govern itself.

The tribe told U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden in its Tuesday motion for summary judgment that Congress enacted the Michigan Indian Land Claims Settlement Act in 1997 to settle the Sault and other tribes' claims against the federal government for misappropriation of their ancestral lands. In denying the Sault...

District Of Columbia

Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

August 30, 2018

