Volleyball Coach Wants Out Of Sex Abuse Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A high-profile volleyball coach accused of sexually abusing his players has asked an Illinois federal court to end a class action that accuses him of concealing the misconduct, saying the parent who filed the suit suffered no injury because she received the coaching she paid for. Rick Butler, along with his wife and the volleyball club they run, argued that lead plaintiff Laura Mullen has no standing to pursue the case, because she wasn't injured nor was she deceived by any of his actions. Mullen is pursuing fraud claims on behalf of a class of roughly 1,400 players and parents, alleging her...

