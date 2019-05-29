NLRB Judge Clears 'Scabby' But Extermination Still Possible

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board may soon have a chance to shoo Scabby the Rat after an agency judge teed up the question of the critter's legality by ruling that a union didn't violate federal labor law by deploying the well-known labor protest symbol outside a Philadelphia hotel. The allegations that International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 coerced the public by handbilling beside inflatable rats outside the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Philly are similar to those in a recent dispute between IBEW and a Chicago builder. The Windy City conflict prompted a high-ranking attorney at the NLRB's headquarters in Washington, D.C., to recommend the board jettison precedent...

