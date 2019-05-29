Pa. Bank CEO Charged In Small Business Loan Kickback Ploy

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The CEO of a Pennsylvania bank was arrested Wednesday on charges of bribery, theft and fraud for allegedly taking kickbacks on commissions of his bank's Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Edward Shin, also known as Eungsoo Shin, issued SBA loans through Noah Bank to New York-area businesses in which he had a financial interest and accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes between 2009 and 2012, according to the criminal complaint, which was unsealed Wednesday. Shin, 56, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, worked with an unidentified co-conspirator who acted as broker for the loans and took a...

