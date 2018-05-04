Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cinetopia Drops AMC Antitrust Suit After AMC Buys It

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A small luxury cinema chain quietly dropped its suit accusing AMC of using anti-competitive tactics to edge out its rivals Tuesday after being bought out by the bigger theater chain, according to documents filed in Kansas federal court.

Shortly after AMC announced it had bought all four of Cinetopia LLC's theaters, the smaller, Oregon-based chain asked the court to drop its suit accusing AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. of coercing film distributors to deny key film rights to its competition.

The joint motion to dismiss didn't include any details, other than the theater chains' agreement to pay their own legal costs....

map
Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Kansas

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

May 4, 2018

