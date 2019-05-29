US Coaxing Allies To Ban Huawei Equipment: DOD Official

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. is slowly but surely convincing allies that they should forego 5G network equipment produced by Chinese telecom firm Huawei as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on Beijing, a Department of Defense official told a Washington, D.C., audience Wednesday. Robert Strayer, a DOD deputy assistant secretary who specializes in international cybersecurity, said during an American Enterprise Institute policy event that some world counterparts are beginning to accept the U.S. perspective that Chinese technology products are insecure and shouldn’t exist at any level of domestic networks. “I think that a year ago, no one would’ve acknowledged ... that there’s a...

