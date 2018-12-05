Raydon Blast Ex-Worker's Suit Over $60.5M Stock Sale

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Raydon Corp. is angling to escape a former worker’s proposed class action accusing two executives and related trusts of selling company stock to the employee retirement plan for the inflated price of $60.5 million, saying the latest version of her suit is littered with “conclusory” facts. The government contractor on Tuesday urged a Florida federal judge to toss employee stock ownership plan participant Stephanie Woznicki’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The company said that the suit was already dismissed once without prejudice when a federal judge said her initial complaint was a “shotgun pleading,” and that her amended complaint still...

