J&J, Colgate Expert Defends Talc Products As Trial Nears End

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (May 29, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- As a six-week trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive's talcum products caused a consumer's cancer neared conclusion Wednesday, the companies called a mineralogist to testify that the dying woman's experts had misclassified nontoxic fibers as asbestos. Mineralogist Matthew Sanchez of the RJ Lee Group said the plaintiff’s expert — microscopy expert William Longo — misclassified fibers as asbestos bundles and incorrectly classified particles in talc samples as tremolite and anthophyllite asbestos. Sanchez also said the plaintiff’s other electron microscopy expert, Lee Poye, made a similar error in his analysis of diffraction patterns and wrongly concluded the particles were anthophyllite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS