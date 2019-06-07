Crowell & Moring Nabs Ex-FordHarrison Employment Lawyer

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring has bolstered its New York office with the addition of a former FordHarrison attorney who brings experience handling a variety of labor and employment matters, including wage and hour disputes, prevailing wages and government investigations. Eric Su started as a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP on May 29 after about five years at FordHarrison LLP, where he co-chaired the firm's construction practice group. Su told Law360 that Crowell & Moring’s people, platform and reputation all factored into his decision to join the firm. “Generally all of that added to a very positive impression and allowed me to...

