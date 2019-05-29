Navy Gives 17 Cos. A Shot At $249M Equipment Contracts

Law360, Boston (May 29, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Seventeen contractors — including Lockheed Martin Corp, CACI International and Teradyne — will compete for contracts that could total $249 million to provide sustainable equipment to U.S. Navy Fleet Readiness Centers, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday. The Navy received a total of 28 offers before narrowing it down to the 17 contractors that will compete with one another in 14 functional areas, the DOD said. The areas being awarded include ancillary equipment, balancing test equipment, blasting and sanding equipment, coating equipment, fall protection equipment, measurement equipment, test equipment, welding equipment and wet processing equipment, according to the department. “The estimated...

