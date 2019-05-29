Claims Court Won't Halt Border Fence Deal Over Protest

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge refused to reinstate a stay on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work on a southern border fence under a $789 million contract, ruling the Corps had appropriately found emergency circumstances justified overriding the stay, in a decision made public Wednesday. The Corps had adequately met its requirements to override an automatic stay under the Army Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, or AFARS — and would have had significant leeway anyway, given related national security concerns — Judge Eric G. Bruggink ruled in a May 21 decision unsealed on Wednesday, formalizing a May 16 bench ruling dismissing Fisher Sand &...

