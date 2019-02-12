ICE Working On Glitches In Video Hearings, NY Judge Told

Law360, New York (May 29, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- New York immigration enforcement is working to stamp out glitches as it expands the use of video-only hearings for jailed immigrants subject to removal, a Manhattan federal judge heard Wednesday, as detainees asked for in-person access to counsel and courts. Government counsel Steven Kochevar of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office told U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. that teleconferencing mishaps are "isolated and unusual" — though he had to concede that "unfortunately" a glitch in a detainee's video hearing happened earlier in the day. "There are significantly fewer adjournments," Kochevar told Judge Carter in front of a packed courtroom during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS