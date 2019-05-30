Paul Weiss Reps American Tower In $1.9B Eaton Towers Buy

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- American Tower said Thursday it has dialed up a roughly $1.9 billion deal to buy Africa's Eaton Towers in a transaction guided by Paul Weiss that will allow the communications infrastructure operator to break into the region. American Tower Corp. said it will buy Eaton Towers Holding Ltd. for roughly $1.9 billion, including debt, as a way for the communications infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust to bolster its portfolio in the area. Eaton owns and operates approximately 5,500 communications sites across five African nations: Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Niger. "This transaction will significantly augment our existing footprint in Africa and...

