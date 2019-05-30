Huawei Ban Creates Challenge For Int'l Antitrust Enforcement

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT) -- With its recent executive order to ban U.S. companies from "buying, importing, installing, or using telecommunications technology or services made or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary,"[1] the White House may have opened a Pandora's box that threatens to shake the foundations of effective competition and consumer welfare well beyond the United States' borders. Indeed, less than a week after the order's adoption, Google Inc. decided to suspend all business with Huawei, effectively cutting off its Chinese competitor from all things Android, including access to the Play Store and key...

