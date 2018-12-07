US, Enviros Defend Offshore Monument Designation

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government and green groups on Wednesday asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold a district court's decision that U.S. presidents have authority under the Antiquities Act to designate offshore areas as national monuments where commercial fishing could be barred. The government and environmentalists said the act's references to "land" have been interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court to include submerged land and water, and that Congress has accepted that interpretation. They're asking the court not to buy into a challenge of an Obama-era offshore monument in which the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other groups argue the Antiquities Act only permits...

