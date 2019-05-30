Six Flags Employees Deserve Overtime, Mass. Class Argues

Law360, Boston (May 30, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Six Flags amusement park in Massachusetts failed to properly calculate the number of days the park operates annually so it could deny employees overtime pay under state law, a certified class of more than 18,000 employees told a judge Thursday in Boston's Business Litigation Session. The period in March and April when 3,000 young workers arrive at Six Flags New England to prepare for the park to open should count toward the 150-day operating limit under Massachusetts' overtime exemption for seasonal amusement parks, the plaintiffs' attorney, Nicholas Ortiz, told Suffolk Superior Court Judge Kenneth W. Salinger at a hearing on the parties'...

