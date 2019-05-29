Time Warner To Ask Justices To Review Sprint's $140M IP Win

Law360, Washington (May 30, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Time Warner Cable Inc. is planning to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Kansas federal jury's $140 million verdict finding its internet voice service infringed five of Sprint's patents but wants more time to draft its cert petition, citing its lead attorney's busy schedule. Time Warner on May 23 requested to push back the deadline to file a cert petition by 60 days, from June 16 to Aug. 15, setting the stage for its upcoming battle with Sprint Communications Co. LP in the Supreme Court over the Federal Circuit's refusal to overturn the cellular company's major court victory. In its...

