New Evidence Shows Redistricting Pro Behind Census Query

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocates fighting the addition of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census have unearthed evidence that top administration officials knew early on that adding the question would help Republicans and hurt Democrats in redistricting, the advocates said in letters filed in New York federal court and the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. Attorneys for the New York Immigration Coalition and other advocacy groups told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who struck down the Trump administration's bid to add the question earlier this year, that they had found new evidence that "strongly underscores the pretextual basis" behind the decision to ask...

