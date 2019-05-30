Pa. Gaming Board OKs $1.3B Sands Casino Sale To Ala. Tribe

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Wind Creek Hospitality, an affiliate of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Alabama, said the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Thursday approved its $1.3 billion acquisition of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem. Board approval of Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s sale to the tribe followed a 14-month regulatory review, according to Wind Creek, the Poarch Band's hospitality and gambling entity. The Pennsylvania acquisition adds one more casino to Wind Creek's growing portfolio of 10 properties in Alabama, Nevada and the Florida panhandle as well as on the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao. "We are pleased with the decision of PGCB...

