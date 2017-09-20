Starbucks Fired Worker For Bad Job, Not Bad Back, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (May 30, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Starbucks supervisor on Thursday countered allegations that the coffee giant fired a district manager because of her physical disability, telling a California federal jury she failed to regularly visit a struggling store and couldn't satisfactorily explain where she had been during the workday. Angela Rivers, regional director for licensed stores for Starbucks in the greater Los Angeles area, said she was doing a walk-through of a licensed Starbucks kiosk in a Vons grocery store — which is owned by Albertsons — in Glendale with Tim Mantel, the senior director of coffee at Albertsons, when they noticed that the store had...

