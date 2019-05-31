4 Highlights From This Legislative Session In Texas

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Texas legislators disappointed the business community this term by not acting on a proposal to block cities from requiring paid sick leave, and delivered a win for pipeline companies when they considered but ultimately didn’t commit to making it harder to build on private land. In the 2019 legislative session that ended Memorial Day, lawmakers also narrowed the reach of the state’s controversial anti-SLAPP law and gave judges more discretion in awarding attorney fees after attempts to dismiss cases early in litigation. The term was dominated by two bills that leaders identified at the outset as priorities — property tax reform...

