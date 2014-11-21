Media Cos. Still Owe CONMEBOL Over FIFA Scandal, Feds Say

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors say sports media company Traffic Sports International Inc. and its U.S. affiliate are still liable for more than $300,000 in investigation expenses incurred by the South American soccer confederation in the FIFA corruption probe, despite being ordered to pay $1 million in fines earlier this year. Prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen on Wednesday to hold the Traffic Sports companies jointly and severally liable with Juan Angel Napout and Jose Maria Marin, two former South American soccer officials convicted in the probe, but only for the $333,582 in investigative costs incurred by the South American soccer confederation known as CONMEBOL....

