4th Circ. Kills Dish Network's Appeal Of $61M TCPA Verdict

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit put Dish Network's hard-fought battle against a $61 million jury verdict and the related telemarketing class action suit to bed for good Thursday, saying the satellite company's arguments would only make sense if the Telephone Consumer Protection Act were "burdensome and toothless." In a bluntly written, precedential opinion, the panel explained its view that the lower court had done its due diligence during Dish's repeated attempts to work its way out of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit. "The appellant's suggestion otherwise is nothing more than an attempt to dismember the TCPA, converting a simple remedial scheme into...

