Hyatt, Time Warner Strike Deals To End EEOC Disability Suits

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday said Hyatt and Time Warner Cable have each agreed to pay about $100,000 to end disability discrimination suits, quelling claims that a hotel worker was unlawfully denied a chair and that Time Warner wrongfully fired a cancer-stricken employee. The agency said Hyatt Corp. agreed to fork over $85,000, provide $15,000 in paid leave and offer a chair to an employee accusing the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to accommodate his request to sit on a chair at his front desk job due to a...

