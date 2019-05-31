Chicago Pol Faces 14 Counts For Soliciting Private Tax Work

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Chicago Alderman Edward Burke was indicted Thursday on 14 counts that include racketeering, attempted extortion and bribery charges, a pile-on that follows a charge earlier this year that he traded his City Council influence for tax work at his law firm. Burke is set to appear for arraignment Tuesday on the government's 19-count superseding indictment. The document details how Burke, long considered one of the city's most powerful politicians, began working with another alderman in 2016 to solicit property tax work from developers planning to renovate and redevelop the city's historic Old Main Post Office. Prosecutors charged Burke by complaint in January...

