DOD Contracts Include $3.2B To United Technology Unit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Several contracts were awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense at the end of May, and Law360 has rounded up some of the biggest. NAVY The U.S. Navy awarded a $3.2 billion modification to a contract previously handed out to United Technologies Corp. subsidiary Pratt & Whitney Engines, for the production and delivery of 223 propulsion systems. The contract modification will see the company produce and deliver F135-PW-100 jet engines for the F-35 fighter jet, with 56 going to the U.S. Air Force, 10 to the Navy and 125 going to non-Department of Defense participants; additionally, 24 F135-PW-600 engines will go...

