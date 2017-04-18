Bose Tells Judge To Pull The Plug On Headphone Wiretap Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Bose asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to permanently toss wiretapping claims brought by a proposed class accusing the company of secretly collecting and sharing the listening histories of its Bluetooth headphone users, saying its third complaint makes only "limited and superficial" changes to end-run a dismissal order. The third time is not the charm because the third complaint merely rephrases allegations, makes cosmetic changes and adds "window dressing" to lead plaintiff Kyle Zak's claims under the federal Wiretap Act and Illinois Eavesdropping Act, Bose said in a motion to dismiss. Rather than proceed with the claims an Illinois federal judge...

