Barnes & Thornburg Hires 2 Former Prosecutors In San Diego

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has beefed up its litigation department and white collar and investigations practice on the West Coast, adding two former federal prosecutors to its San Diego office with extensive experience conducting government investigations and going after high-profile white collar criminals. In a May 30 statement, Barnes & Thornburg announced that Eric J. Beste has joined the firm as a partner and Charles “Chuck” G. La Bella as of counsel.Beste plans to specialize in securities fraud, corporate malfeasance, crisis management, health care fraud, risk assessment and financial institution crimes, while La Bella will focus on internal corporate investigations, as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS