Lyft Hid Flaws Ahead Of $2.3B IPO, Investor Says

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. withheld information about its market position, its relationship with drivers and safety issues with its bikeshare program, causing shares to plummet after its $2.3 billion initial public offering earlier this year, according to a shareholder putative class action filed in California federal court Friday. The stock-drop suit, filed by investor Kevin Lewis against Lyft, its co-founders and a slew of executives, claims shares fell 6.3% after it became clear that documents the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the lead-up to the March IPO were "inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete." "They failed to disclose, inter alia,...

