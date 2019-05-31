Big Rig Cos. Must Redo Collision Trial After $19M Verdict

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Thursday ordered a new trial in a case where two trucking companies were found responsible for a big rig collision that killed four people, holding the trial judge improperly excluded eyewitness testimony that could have changed how the jury apportioned its $19 million verdict. At issue is testimony from a witness, Franklin Green, who said he observed Hiner Transport LLC employee Herbert Terrell driving without a shirt moments before his truck collided with vehicles on the side of a highway. When he later stopped to help at the scene of the crash, Green said he observed Terrell wearing a...

