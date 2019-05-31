Eye On ERISA: A Chat With Morgan Lewis' Practice Chairs

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's ERISA litigation practice chairs Deborah Davidson, Jeremy Blumenfeld and Brian Ortelere are helping employers navigate arguably the hottest topics in Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation today: universities' retirement plan management and workers' savings being steered toward proprietary investment funds. The firm recently negotiated a $14.5 million settlement of ERISA class action claims against Vanderbilt University and helped Washington University in St. Louis beat a similar suit over its 403(b) retirement plan at the motion-to-dismiss stage. Morgan Lewis also helped Jackson National Life Insurance Co. strike a $4.5 million deal to resolve claims it steered workers' retirement...

