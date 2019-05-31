Facebook Can't Keep Data Transfer Row Out Of EU High Court

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Irish Supreme Court on Friday shot down Facebook's latest attempt to block the European Court of Justice from considering whether two popular mechanisms used by scores of multinational companies to transfer Europeans' data to the U.S. are lawful. The ruling clears the way for the EU high court to move forward with a planned July 9 hearing to weigh the dispute initiated by prominent Austrian activist Max Schrems. The Irish Supreme Court had referred the case — which challenges the legality of standard contractual clauses and the Privacy Shield data transfer mechanism — to the EU high court in April 2018, but...

