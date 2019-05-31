Prudential Lends $200M For Refi Of Google’s Future NY Home

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The real estate finance arm of Prudential’s asset management business said Friday that it loaned $200 million to Jack Resnick & Sons as the company looks to refinance some debt and pay for renovations to an office building in lower Manhattan ahead of Google’s move there next year. PGIM Real Estate Finance, part of the global investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc., said the funds given to real estate owner, builder and manager Jack Resnick & Sons Inc. relate specifically to 315 Hudson St., a 10-story, 484,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Square. The 10-year fixed-rate loan will help Resnick...

