Walmart Must Pay $102M For Illegal Pay Stubs

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Walmart must pay nearly $102 million for giving workers illegal pay statements, a California federal judge has ruled, while also largely clearing the retail giant of allegations it didn't properly pay hourly employees for missed or shortened meal breaks. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued her findings Friday following a bench trial that concluded in December. She found that Walmart Inc. violated the California Labor Code by doling out noncompliant wage statements, but that the workers' meal break claims mostly failed to pass legal muster. Broken down, Judge Koh ordered Walmart to pay $48 million in statutory damages for its state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS