Contractor Ducks Prison In Army Bribery, Kickback Schemes

Law360, Newark (June 3, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday granted requests from prosecutors and defense lawyers to keep a contractor out of prison over his role in bribery and kickback schemes related to military construction projects, citing his extensive cooperation in the government's case against a former U.S. Army employee. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced George Grassie to three years of probation following his guilty plea in 2017 to a count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and commit bribery along with a count of providing unlawful kickbacks in connection with construction work at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst....

