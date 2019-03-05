'Varsity Blues' Attorneys Differ On Definition Of A Bribe

Law360, Boston (June 3, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for defendants in the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scheme said in Boston federal court Monday that prosecutors should cough up evidence that shows some parents believed they were making donations to universities rather than bribes to coaches. The government should be forced to turn over summaries of FBI interviews with multiple parents who have not been charged in the case, said Aaron Katz of Ropes & Gray LLP, representing parent Elizabeth Henriquez. Katz told U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley the interviews could reveal that parents believed the money they were paying to the scheme's admitted mastermind, William "Rick"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS