Ex-Linebacker Sues NFL Retirement Plan Over Benefits

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A former linebacker is suing the National Football League and the NFL Players Association in New York federal court, saying the administrators of the players’ retirement plan hid information from him and refused to let him change his plan after he realized he was receiving the wrong set of benefits.

Andre Royal, who played five seasons for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, said the board of the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan refused to give him a copy of the retirement plan when he applied for benefits after leaving the league, causing him to apply for the wrong...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

June 1, 2019

