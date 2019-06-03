J&J, Colgate Created 'Severe Health Hazard,' Talc Jury Told

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a woman alleging Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive's talcum products caused her mesothelioma asked a California jury to award her tens of millions of dollars during trial closings Monday, arguing the companies knew cancer-causing asbestos was in their products for decades and they posed a "severe health hazard." During trial in Oakland, California, Patricia Schmitz's attorney, Joseph Satterley of Kazan McClain Satterley & Greenwood, argued that internal documents show that J&J tried to suppress, remove or destroy asbestos in its baby powder and Shower to Shower talc products since the 1960s. Meanwhile, he said, Colgate never tested its Cashmere...

