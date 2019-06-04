Justices Set ESOP Stock-Drop Suits In Their Sights

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- IBM workers who alleged the overseers of their employee stock ownership plan let them invest in overvalued company stock may need to brace for a reversal of the Second Circuit’s revival of their suit now that the nation’s highest court has agreed to review the case. If the U.S. Supreme Court sides with an IBM retirement committee and shuts down the Second Circuit’s revival of the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action — as some attorneys predict the court will — the decision could be, in the words of Bailey & Glasser LLP’s Mark G. Boyko, the “last nail in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS