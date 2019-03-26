UnitedHealthcare Wants Fla. Class Action Moved To Mass.

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Miami attorney's proposed class action against UnitedHealthcare over cancer treatment coverage, which made the rounds of the Southern District of Florida when several judges passed on it due to possible conflicts, could be on the move again as the insurer argued Monday for transfer to Massachusetts. Three judges recused themselves shortly after Richard Cole of Cole Scott & Kissane PA filed his April 3 complaint. One of the judges, a cancer survivor, said his own personal opinions prevented him from ruling fairly on what he called “immoral and barbaric” actions. In a motion filed Monday, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. asserted that...

